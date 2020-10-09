Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $190.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bandwidth is well positioned to benefit from cost-effective operations, an accretive customer base and solid product portfolio. The CPaaS segment is considered to be the key driver of its long-term growth strategy. It is the only API platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with superior network capacity with usage-based revenue model. Bandwidth intends to enhance its international customer base on the back of a dynamic business model. However, the company operates in a highly competitive environment. Escalated R&D investments weigh on Bandwidth’s margins. Dependency on third parties for billing purposes might lead to billing inconsistencies. The adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to erode the top line. Further, it faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.86.

BAND opened at $173.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.65 and a 200 day moving average of $123.15. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

