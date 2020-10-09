Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTVCY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Britvic has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

