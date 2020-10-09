Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $202.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Moreover, growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Markedly, transition to advanced nodes and the insertion of EUV lithography are expected to drive growth in the near future. Additionally, enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market are driving demand for the company’s wafer products. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, it is suffering from ongoing memory pushout in the semiconductor industry, which poses a serious threat to shipments. Further, softness in a few international regions served by the company remains a concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised KLA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.88.

KLAC opened at $206.69 on Monday. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $218.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,580.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $7,401,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,026,924. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 117.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after buying an additional 810,245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 418.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 804,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,638,000 after acquiring an additional 649,177 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,247,002,000 after acquiring an additional 422,246 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $71,856,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 93.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 670,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,277,000 after acquiring an additional 322,928 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

