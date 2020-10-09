Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Univar (NYSE:UNVR) to Strong Sell

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Univar for the third quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is exposed to headwind from a sluggish demand environment. Weaker industrial production growth and sustained weakness in global industrial markets due to the coronavirus pandemic are hurting its results. Persistent weakness in global industrial markets amid the pandemic is likely to exert pressure through the balance of 2020. The company also faces challenges from a weak Canadian energy market due to reduced transportation activities. Headwinds in energy and finished pharma markets are also likely to persist in the near term. Commodity chemical price deflation is another matter of concern. Univar faces headwind from lower pricing in certain bulk commodities. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.05. Univar has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Univar in the 1st quarter valued at $69,942,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Univar during the first quarter valued at $48,689,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Univar by 68,993.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,297,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,053 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 30.7% in the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar by 202.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,963,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,814 shares during the period.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

