Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) to Hold

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VOESTALPINE AG/ADR will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

