Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $10.71 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $923.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.