Zacks Investment Research Lowers CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBRE Group continues to benefit from expansion of its contractual businesses. The company has a broad range of real estate products and services, and an extensive knowledge of global real estate markets. Its Global Workplace Solutions segment’s business has been resilient and continues to benefit from occupier clients’ increasing reliance on the company for achieving efficiencies and navigating through present challenging times. It also boasts a solid balance sheet, and gained from its buyouts and technology investments. Yet, the macroeconomic uncertainties and adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions are concerning. Advisory leasing revenues and global property sales plunged amid the pandemic and these businesses are likely to remain choppy in the near term. Shares too have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of CBRE opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,259 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,535,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after buying an additional 1,221,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after buying an additional 834,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,065.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 894,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after buying an additional 817,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after buying an additional 807,289 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

