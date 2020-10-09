Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chemours (NYSE:CC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Chemours for the third quarter of 2020 have been going down over the past month. The company is witnessing strong demand for Opteon in mobile applications. It should also benefit from its cost management actions. The company also has a strong liquidity position. Chemours has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is facing pressure in its Chemical Solutions segment. Lower prices are hurting revenues in this segment. The division is also exposed to headwinds from weak global demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and mining operation shutdowns by customers. The Fluoroproducts unit also faces challenges from softer industrial demand and illegal imports of HFC refrigerants into the European Union. Weak demand is also hurting volumes in the Titanium Technologies unit. “

Get Chemours alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chemours has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.09.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 2.32. Chemours has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $23.69.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 22.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chemours by 11.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.