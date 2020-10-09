Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strong vehicle mix supported by F-series trucks and SUV models is expected to bolster the company’s long-term revenues. Ford’s big push toward the development of electric and autonomous vehicles will drive profitability. The firm’s alliance with Volkswagen is likely to accelerate execution of EV strategy and boost Argo AI prospects. Focus on cost-cut efforts are expected to enable the firm to navigate through the coronavirus-induced financial crisis. Auto market recovery in China—which happens to be Ford’s second-largest market— also bode well. However, the elevated leverage of the company restricts its financial flexibility. Depressed demand of vehicles amid the coronavirus uncertainty is likely to hurt Ford’s earnings in the near future. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on F. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.85.

F opened at $7.35 on Monday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

