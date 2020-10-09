Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.89.

NOMD opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 40,057 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 321,590 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,383.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 336,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 434.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 111,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

