Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $81.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American States Water has a sturdy utility customer base, which is further increasing steadily. Its rising investments in strengthening its aging water infrastructure will help it serve customers efficiently. It possesses some of the strongest credit ratings in the water utility space. Its subsidiary ASUS has long-term contracts with 11 military bases, which also assure a consistent flow of revenues. American States Water’s stable performance enables it to pay regular dividends to its shareholders. However, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. American States Water’s dependence on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings is a significant drawback. Also, the company operates in a highly-regulated environment and any changes in the existing laws may adversely impact its business.”

AWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $76.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of -0.09. American States Water has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in American States Water by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

