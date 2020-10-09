Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.18.

NYSE ASPN opened at $11.05 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $296.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

