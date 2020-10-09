Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZLNDY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ZLNDY traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,315. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 237.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

