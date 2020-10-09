ZB Token (ZB) One Day Volume Hits $10.13 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $123.30 million and $10.13 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.90 or 0.04966515 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00056387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032049 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

