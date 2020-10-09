ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $48,961.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00091793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00037670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.01516850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00156265 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,163 tokens. ZIMBOCASH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH's official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

