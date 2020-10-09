Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $153.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.09.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $146.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.26. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

