Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th.

Zoetis has raised its dividend payment by 72.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE ZTS opened at $163.17 on Friday. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $166.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

