Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th.

Zoetis has raised its dividend payment by 72.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $163.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $166.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

