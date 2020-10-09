ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for about 1.2% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.54. 15,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,145. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

