Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,975.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 860,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,437 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in Zynga by 13.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zynga by 78.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 385.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 456,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 362,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 27.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

