$0.02 EPS Expected for Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ earnings. Repro Med Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repro Med Systems.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Horton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRMD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.36. 135,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $323.18 million, a P/E ratio of 736.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.