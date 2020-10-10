-$0.10 EPS Expected for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.05.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,647 shares of company stock worth $39,703,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,034,000 after purchasing an additional 508,181 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $66.10.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

