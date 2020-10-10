-$0.15 EPS Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 128.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

In related news, CEO Frank Ng sold 36,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $62,391.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Hannigan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 676,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,159 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,425. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States.

