-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 48,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.20 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $98.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

