$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.26. 2,480,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

In other news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $38,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

