$1.11 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings. Plexus posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLXS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $150,939.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,270.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $44,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,849 shares of company stock worth $8,147,232. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1,231.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.53.

Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

