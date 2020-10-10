$1.60 EPS Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.57. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.65. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CATC. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATC traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

