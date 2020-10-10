1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLWS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.
FLWS stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.60.
In related news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $112,852.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,526,142.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,715,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 817,079 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,688. 62.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.
About 1-800-Flowers.Com
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
