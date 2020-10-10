1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLWS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

FLWS stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.60.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $112,852.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,526,142.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,715,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 817,079 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,688. 62.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

