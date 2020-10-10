1,070 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 469,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,502,000 after buying an additional 114,049 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,368,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,020,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $218.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.81. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

