$109.73 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to report sales of $109.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $110.54 million. Anaplan posted sales of $89.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $438.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $440.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $552.76 million, with estimates ranging from $538.35 million to $581.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.05.

PLAN stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.71. 707,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,144. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $2,322,398.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,576,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,300,339.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,647 shares of company stock valued at $39,703,290. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Anaplan by 4.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 143.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,034,000 after purchasing an additional 508,181 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

