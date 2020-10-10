166 Shares in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Purchased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

LII stock traded up $6.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.48. 244,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $289.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.33 and a 200-day moving average of $233.12.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total value of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total value of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,505,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,798,959. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

