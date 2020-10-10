178 Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 34.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 417,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,507,000 after purchasing an additional 107,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Msci by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Msci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total value of $918,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,024,210.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,996,165. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.93 on Friday, reaching $352.33. 298,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,631. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $214.12 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.09 and its 200-day moving average is $339.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.80.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

