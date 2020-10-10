1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $847.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 982,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

