2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in 2U by 99.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 997,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after acquiring an additional 496,125 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 4,000.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 496,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 484,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,393,000 after buying an additional 404,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 3,143.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 275,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after buying an additional 252,808 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

