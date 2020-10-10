3i Group (LON:III) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group plc (LON:III)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,077.50. 3i Group shares last traded at $1,060.00, with a volume of 998,784 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on III shares. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 974 ($12.73) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 852 ($11.13) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 48.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 951.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.62.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.