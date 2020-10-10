3M (NYSE:MMM) Raised to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MMM. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.29.

MMM stock opened at $169.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.07 and a 200-day moving average of $154.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 3M by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554,002 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 9,250.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

