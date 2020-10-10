4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 4Licensing from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on 4Licensing in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on 4Licensing in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. 4Licensing currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOUR opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. 4Licensing has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million.

In other 4Licensing news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of 4Licensing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About 4Licensing

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

