889 Shares in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 889 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.15. The stock had a trading volume of 130,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,338. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.43.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

