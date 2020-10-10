8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) One Day Volume Tops $5.98 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003935 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000174 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000975 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.