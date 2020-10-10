9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NMTR opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Temperato purchased 70,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 461,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,070.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,250 in the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $623,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,591,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

