Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AAALF opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.