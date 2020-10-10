Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $116.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $152,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

