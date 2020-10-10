Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.98.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

