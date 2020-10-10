ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADTN. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 63,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 141,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 101,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 204.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 706,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 473,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 171,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,546. The stock has a market cap of $522.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $128.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

