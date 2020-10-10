Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADYEN. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

