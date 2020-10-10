Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Research Coverage Started at CSFB

CSFB started coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of ADYEY opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.