AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in AFLAC by 1,144.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 3,376.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. 2,539,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.