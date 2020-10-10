Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the third quarter and 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. Agnico Eagle is expected to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. Further, the Kittila expansion is expected to increase mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Also, it has identified LaRonde and Nunavut as major growth drivers. Agnico Eagle also has access to Canadian Malartic, a major contributor to its quarterly production. The company is also focused on improving mine life across a number of properties, including Canadian Malartic, Pinos Altos, Kittila, Goldex and Creston Mascota. Moreover, Agnico Eagle is committed to boost shareholder's return and maintain healthy cash flows.”

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.20.

AEM stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,395,000 after buying an additional 1,259,084 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $462,466,000 after buying an additional 2,415,006 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,625,000 after buying an additional 42,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after buying an additional 801,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,473,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,414,000 after buying an additional 229,481 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

