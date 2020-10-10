Aion (AION) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Aion has a market cap of $37.39 million and $2.57 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, Kucoin, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00253238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00093690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.05 or 0.01519912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00159388 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 468,225,632 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Liqui, Kucoin, DragonEX, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX, Kyber Network, BitForex, Bancor Network, Koinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

