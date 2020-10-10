AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.87. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 30,878 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AirNet Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

